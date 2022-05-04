JEFFERSON — A motion of no confidence in Mayor Brian Diehl's supervision of the police department died Monday evening after it was tabled two weeks ago. It did not resurface during the regular village council meeting.
Jeffersoncouncilman James Szewczyk brought up the motion on April 18 after lengthy discussion regarding the police department's handling of a bullying complaint and the mayor's handling of the department. It was tabled by councilman Steve Sekanina.
The issues stemmed from a complaint filed with the Jefferson Area Local Schools that was then handled by the Jefferson Police Department. During the police investigation a separate report was filed with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department questioning Jefferson Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth's handling of the case.
On April 18 the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department report was distributed to council after an email about the incident from Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio was sent to council.
Martuccio said he was asked to document his involvement in the case by Diehl and he sent an email to council detailing some of his thoughts on the probe.
Sekanina said he tabled the motion on April 18 because council had not had time to review a report from the sheriff's department that determined Dumperth had not committed any criminal activity.
"Two weeks ago we had all sort of accusations flying around," Sekanina said.
He said after two weeks and the chance to review the report he decided not to bring the motion back onto the table for discussion.
"I didn't see any point in taking it off the table," Sekanina said.
He said he believed it would have been divisive and he hoped the village could move on from it.
Szewczyk said he felt it was not his place to put the motion back on the table.
In other business:
• Council had the first reading of a resolution to enact and adopt an amended code of ordinances.
• Council had the first reading of a resolution to purchase an excavator.
• Council had the first reading of a resolution to hire Waste Management as the lowest bidder for curbside refuse pickup.
• Council approved a motion to allow a free library box for children's books to be installed at Giddings Park at the request of a Girl Scout troop.
