MONROE TOWNSHIP — Investigations into a fatal crash in Monroe Township are ongoing.
Billy R. Hosier Jr., 31, of Conneaut, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 84 at 4:22 p..m. on Tuesday, according to a press release from OHP.
Hosier was riding a motorcycle northbound on Route 7 when Sara Murkens, 22, of Springboro, Pennsylvania, pulled out in front of him, according to the press release. Hosier was ejected from his motorcycle, and died at the scene.
Murkens and two passengers, Joseph W. Weeks, 31, of Rock Creek, and Katherine Murkens, 53, also of Springboro, Pennsylvania, fled the scene on foot, according to the OHP.
Weeks and Katherine Murkens were located on Tuesday night.
Law enforcement is aware of Sara Murkens’ whereabouts, but charges have not yet been filed, according to OHP.
The crash is still under investigation.
