No bond for kidnapping suspect

PAINESVILLE — William Sutton Jr. appeared before a judge on charges of aggravated burglary and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, in Painesville Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
Sutton is accused of breaking into a Lake County woman’s home and abducting her early Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene, according to information released by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sutton was located in the area of his Depot Road home via cell phone, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said on Tuesday. After a brief vehicle pursuit, deputies pursued Sutton on foot, Niemi said. No one was injured and the victim was found safe, Niemi said.
Sutton had an explosive device on his person when he was arrested, Niemi said.
Sutton pleaded not guilty at the arraignment, according to court records. No bond was set in the case, Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said on Wednesday. Sutton is being held in the Lake County Jail, according to information from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. in Painesville Municipal Court, according to court records.
On Tuesday, Niemi praised his deputies for their work on the case. Sheriff’s deputies from Ashtabula and Lake counties, the Ohio Highway Patrol, Geneva Police and the Saybrook Fire Department were all involved in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.