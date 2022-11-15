ASHTABULA — ACTS bus service will be suspended on the following Saturdays: Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for the holiday season.
For more information, call Carol Lennon, ACTS program manager, at 440-994-2502.
November 15, 2022
