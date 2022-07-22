GENEVA — After an hours-long meeting, no action was taken on a new board office for the Geneva Area City Schools.
Board members discussed a range of potential options, after the district received information at the start of July on potential costs of building a new build office on the Geneva High School property.
The estimates put the cost of building a new, free-standing board office on the northeast side of the property at just over $2.5 million. Renovating and expanding a house on the property was priced at $2.8 million, and building a new board office either north or south of the high school media center was priced at just over $2 million.
All of the costs included a 15-percent markup for contingency costs.
The owner of the former Pairings building, located just east of the current board office building on South Eagle Street, has also reached out to the district, offering to renovate the building into a board office for just under $1 million.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, board members discussed the merits of various options, but did not move forward with any of them.
Board Member Marti Milliken-Dixon said the prices from Smolen Engineering, the district’s engineering firm, seemed high.
Board Member Jamie Ortiz said the numbers were just for budgeting purposes.
“Any one of these that you look at, is a minimum of a year, probably two, to have any of this come to fruition,” Ortiz said. “JCI is willing to modify, turnkey, Pairings for ($989,000), for what we need, and have us in it by next school year.”
Board president Amber Metzler said she doesn’t believe it is feasible to renovate the house on the high school property, and should not be considered as one of the district’s choices.
“No one on this board made the decision to purchase that house on the hill,” Metzler said. “I don’t know what the justification was at the time for why they purchased it, I don’t know what their plans were when they purchased it, I can’t speak to any of that.”
Metzler said she believes they can’t move forward with that building.
One of the issues with the information presented by Smolen is that the add-ons to the media center, which were meant to be attached to the high school, appeared to be separate structures.
“To me, an addition onto the media center should not be $2 million,” Metzler said.
Metzler said she liked the proposed layout of the Pairings building.
Board member Richard Arndt said the district would have no control what would go into the currently empty lot at the intersection of South Eagle and Park streets, nor would they be able to control what would happen to the current board office.
District treasurer Kevin Lillie said if the district decided to go with one of the options from Smolen, they would enter into a contract with Smolen, then come up with the building, then seek bids.
Lillie said building a new building is going to cost more than the renovation of Pairings.
Board member Sarah Fisher said she likes the idea of using the Pairings building.
“We’ve lived with our neighbors over there for however many years,” she said.
The board discussed the matter further in an executive session.
On Thursday, Metzler said no action was taken after the executive session.
“After the executive session, the second one, there was some discussion about going back to Smolen,” Metzler said.
The renderings from Smolen showed a free-standing structure, not an expansion off the media center.
The district will be going back to Smolen and asking for updated pricing based on that.
“This is something that we need to move forward on now, we can’t afford to wait any longer,” Metzler said. “It’s a big decision, so we don’t want to rush into it, but nonetheless, we don’t want to sit on our hands for months and wait.”
Also at the meeting, parents and members of the district’s majorette advisor position spoke to the board.
Aimee Dieffenbacher, the mother of a senior majorette, said she previously contacted the board, asking them to put a majorette advisor position on the payroll. She said the district has been negotiating with the teachers union.
“There’s a standstill over about $400 — this is ridiculous,” Dieffennbacher said. “It is now the end of July, and our majorettes do not have an advisor. Band camp begins Aug. 1, the Gridiron parade is Aug. 13, and the first football game is Aug. 19. What are these girls supposed to do?
“They have been working since June on the drills and the basics, but they have no routines,” she said.
Teagan Gilbert, head majorette, said she spent her summer filling in as advisor, since the position has not been filled.
“This is not the way I planned to spend my summer or this season with the girls,” Gilbert said. “It’s been an extremely stressful and time-consuming job for me. I’ve not been able to build friendships or just have fun with other majorettes. Instead I’m working and stressing over the future of the season. We are only three weeks away from the first game and still need routines. I ask you to please do the right thing and come to an agreement with the teachers union on this timely issue.”
Other majorettes also spoke about the issues caused by the lack of a majorette advisor.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said negotiations are ongoing with the teachers union, and there is no intention to cut the majorettes, and they currently fall under the responsibility of the assistant band director.
