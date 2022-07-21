ASHTABULA — There’s a new face at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
Dale Nissley, former director of the Alliance YMCA started Wednesday as the new interim president and chief executive officer (CEO).
“I’m excited to be here and anxious to get to work,” he said.
Nissley replaces former president and CEO Trevor Sprague, who recently resigned his post under allegations of misconduct.
“Dale is a seasoned 40-year Y leader,” said Andrew A. Juhola, YMCA board director. “He will be responsible for preparing our organization for its next step in service, as we continue to seek a permanent executive to start in early 2023.”
In a prepared statement, the YMCA board of directors said they will continue to place the highest priority on expanding upon a strong foundation, inspiring new organizational growth, and addressing the most critical issues facing our communities.
“We wholeheartedly believe that Dale is the right leader to build upon our successful history of putting Christian principles into practice and will take our Y to even greater levels of impact during this period of preparation,” Juhola said. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the addition of Dale and the wealth of leadership experience he brings to the Ashtabula County YMCA.”
In April, the YMCA Board of Directors placed Sprague, 45, of Ashtabula, on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct a minor. The issue was referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
“We are reviewing and verifying the facts of the case,” said County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole. “There no updates at this time.”
The investigation is ongoing, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.