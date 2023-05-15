CONNEAUT — A nine-hole disc golf course has been installed at Lakeview Park.
City Council President Jon Arcaro said the idea of the project started many years ago, when he was on city council the first time.
The park had fallen into disrepair after the slow-pitch league fizzled out due to lack of participation, Arcaro said.
“The first thing I wanted to do was, how about restoring the view of Lakeview Park?” he said. “And that’s when we started clearing the bank to get rid of all those overgrown trees and all the litter and everything that had accumulated over the years.”
Arcaro said he got a lot of positive feedback about that move, and wanted to do something to make the park more family-friendly.
The city partnered with the Port Authority to remove the fence that was part of the old baseball field at the park, he said.
Arcaro said he thought about what could be done at Lakeview Park that would not duplicate amenities at other area parks.
“I wanted something different, that we don’t have, and that’s where the disc golf idea came from,” he said. “It’s a family-friendly sport, and it’s pretty popular.”
There is an 18-hole disk golf course in Ashtabula, Arcaro said.
“It’s something that can be used by all ages, young and old alike, also all year round,” he said.
There are a number of disk golf enthusiasts in the area, especially across the border in Pennsylvania, Arcaro said.
“Whenever I present a project, I do my homework and make sure it isn’t going to cost a fortune,” he said.
He said his biggest concern was who he could get to lay the course out.
“I reached out to Fairview, Pennsylvania, where they just finished, within the last year or so, a very nice 18-hole course,” Arcaro said. “And they had one of their enthusiasts from the disc golf club lay it out for them.”
Lakeview Park’s nine-hole course was designed by Brandon Borgia of Erie, Pennsylvania, Arcaro said.
“He offered his services for free, so that was a big thing,” he said. “His idea is, he just wants to grow the sport, and have another place for everybody to play. It worked out great.”
Borgia did a lot of the leg-work for the project, Arcaro said.
“It was just really great, how everything came together,” he said.
A scannable code can be found on all the signs at the course, which will download a map of the course onto a phone or mobile device, Arcaro said.
Arcaro said disc golf can be played with a regular frisbee, but to get the best out of the sport, enthusiasts use three specially-designed discs.
“They’re a little smaller than a normal frisbee, and there’s some weight to them,” he said. “One is your long driver, ... your medium driver, and then your putter disk.”
The holes on the course are all par threes, Arcaro said.
“A lot of people have said it’s a good starter course, it’s a learning course, it’s a good family course,” he said.
Picnic tables will also be added to the park soon, through a partnership program with the educational program at Lake Erie Correctional Facility, where the city pays for materials and inmates make the tables as part of their training, Arcaro said.
The city’s public works crew installed the course pretty quickly, Arcaro said.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Arcaro praised Ryan Harco, Brett Sorenson, Shaun Olekshuk, and Joe DiBell for their work in installing the disc golf course and cleaning up the grounds of the park.
The baskets can be removed with relative ease so that the park can be used for D-Day Conneaut and the Fourth of July festival, Arcaro said.
“If, by chance, some type of development should ever come to that park, they can be easily removed and replanted at a different location,” he said.
Arcaro said it is important for elected officials to listen to what the public is asking for.
“You’ve got to hear what they’re saying, wanting more things for the public to do, wanting more family-friendly activities, and that’s what I’ve tried to do, whether it be the bike lane or the skating rink, whatever,” he said. “So this is just another idea. It’s not a duplicated amenity at any of the other parks. It’s already seen a lot of use and positive comments.”
