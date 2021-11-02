ASHTABULA — Voters decided to stick with what they had when it came to filling three seats on the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
All three incumbents — president Christine Seuffert, vice president William A. Niemi and Debra Barrickman — won in Tuesday’s election.
Niemi was the top vote-getter with 2,092 votes, followed by Seuffert with 1,886, Barrickman with 1,875, Jason Keeler garnered 1,489, Mary “Peachy” Chatman, 1,079, and Darius Williams came in with 723 votes, according to the unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Niemi said he was thankful to be re-elected and that all of the incumbents won.
“I promise that I will do my best to support the education of all our students,” he said. “We have a lot to work on and I know that I will continue our progress to become a destination school district. I’m looking forward to our new term.”
Seuffert said Niemi campaigned like a champion.
“I am so pleased to continue to work with two great board members who are focused on maintaining a forward and positive momentum along with the rest of the board and administration,” Seuffert said. “To those who are interested in running in 2023, the time is now. Begin attending meetings and ask how to be involved.”
Barrickman, who brings 46 years experience as an educator to the table, said she’s eager to continue serving the community to help create an outstanding district.
Seuffert said she believes in and consistently supports the potential and dignity of all students and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.