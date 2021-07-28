JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners plan to vote on a resolution to place a proposed sales tax on the ballot at a meeting on Thursday.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked that the resolution be prepared with the amount of the sales tax and its duration left blank, so the final details could be hammered out at a work session, after which the proposal could be voted on. The sales tax increase proposed by the commissioners will then appear on the November ballot.
The work session is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, with a special agenda session scheduled for 11:30 a.m., according to the commissioners’ website.
Commissioners previously said they are discussing the duration of the sales tax. The initial proposal was for a continuing .5 percent criminal justice sales tax.
“Those will both potentially be fluid at this point,” Kozlowski said. The board has not made a final determination yet, he said.
The resolution will have to be submitted to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections before Aug. 4, in order for the sales tax to appear on the November ballot.
Commissioners also discussed how best to let community members know about presentations regarding the need for a new jail. A presentation is planned for the New Leaf Church at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to the county’s website.
“I just think this is all hands on deck,” Kozlowski said. “We all need to take a part in how we’re going to get the word out.”
In other business
• Commissioners approved a pair of change orders for work at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home.
The first change order related to draining the nursing home’s water supply, installing valves at nursing stations, testing for leaks and returning the water lines to service. The second related to the increase in material costs due to COVID-19, and the cost of storage caused by the pandemic.
• Commissioners approved of disposing several broken pieces of equipment and listing a variety of electronics for sale.
