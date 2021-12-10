SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Plans are in the works to update signs marking the Ashtabula County’s Covered Bridge Trail.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said there are a number of different sign designs used on the trail.
“The trail was created to go in one direction,” Siegel said. “But what we recognize is that people are experiencing the covered bridges driving from multiple directions, obviously. So sometimes it’s not effective for them to easily find it.”
The old signs will be replaced, and a few new signs will be added, Siegel said.
ACCVB members have driven the trail in order to determine the best locations for signs, Siegel said.
“The CVB will pick up all the cost of the fabrication of the signs, and the [Ashtabula County] Engineer’s Office has offered to install them for us and replace the old ones,” she said.
The new signs will roll out in tandem with a new tool that will allow people to access the Covered Bridge Trail via phone. It will alert people when they are near a covered bridge, Siegel said. Once people have visited all 19 covered bridges, they will be able to stop in the ACCVB office to receive a prize, she said.
“The Engineer’s Office has been really willing to work with us,” Siegel said.
Siegel said the ACCVB wants to have more county branding.
“Our brand is only as strong as our use of it,” Siegel said. Replacing the Covered Bridge Trail signs is a good first step to take.
The covered bridges are one of the top three things that draw tourists to the county, alongside wineries and Lake Erie, Siegel said.
The oldest remaining covered bridges in Ashtabula County, the Mechanicsville and Windsor Mills covered bridges, were built in 1867. The newest covered bridge in the county, the Riverview pedestrian bridge, was built in 2016.
. The county is also the home to the longest covered bridge in the United States, the Smolen-Gulf Covered Bridge.
Seventeen of the county’s 19 covered bridges are still open to traffic, according to the ACCVB’s website.
