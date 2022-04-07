ASHTABULA — A new senior apartment complex is coming to Ashtabula.
City Council approved an ordinance Monday night authorizing the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Ashtabula Senior Housing at 50 percent for 10 years for the construction and operation of Chestnut Village Apartments.
Construction is slated to begin early this summer.
City Council President John Roskovics said this type of housing will be appreciated by so many residents.
“This is a good and needed project,” he said. “It will benefit the town and the neighborhood.”
The 32-unit, two-story, senior housing complex will be built at the corner of West 54th Street and Chestnut Avenue, the former site of Chestnut Elementary School, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The low-income apartments will have one bedroom and only available to people ages 55 and older.
The project will incorporate gathering spaces for the tenants, including a community room with kitchenette, laundry facilities, a fitness room, and a library/game room.
Chestnut Village also will provide support to its residents, such as assistance with enrollment for senior meals, homemaker services, utility bills assistance, wellness services and counseling services.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education and A-Tech have been notified of the application for the tax abatement, Timonere said.
