SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Thomas Pope, a retired civil engineer, was selected out of a list of 11 applicants to serve the remainder of Saybrook Township trustee Gloria J. Baum ‘s term.
Baum resigned on April 30.
On Monday, Ashtabula Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo officially swore in Pope at the Justice Center in Ashtabula.
His wife, Melissa, held the Bible for the ceremony.
Pope will have to run in the November 2023 election to retain his seat, said Norman Jepson, vice chair of the board of trustees.
“He’s a civil engineer and he’s worked construction,” Jepson said. “We have a new fire station to build and lots of road projects to do, including big drainage projects on Sanborn and Foreman roads.”
Pope, 57, is a longtime Saybrook Township resident and “showed a real interest in Saybrook,” Jepson said.
Pope’s wife, Melissa, is a Republican State Central Committee member.
Candidates for trustee are required to live in the incorporated or unincorporated area of Saybrook Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.