New Saybrook fire station closer to becoming reality

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A new $2 million Saybrook fire station on a 3-acre site on the west side of Route 45, near Route 531, is a step or two closer to becoming a reality.
Township trustees are reviewing designs from the design/engineering firm and waiting to hear from the Buffalo District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, about a new, 8,000-square-foot fire station they hope to build on the north end of the property, Township Trustee Norm Jepson said Monday.
The design includes four drive-through apparatus bays and living quarters for firefighters.
“We are waiting on the survey company,” Jepson said. “Technically, we are also waiting to hear on the wetlands as a result of the environmental study — it’s under a half-acre.”
Saybrook Township Fire Chief John Jyurovat said a new Station No. 2 was a priority for the new, 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November. The levy generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
After railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic, trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. However, that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook rents a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said. “We will spend the money wisely and stretch it as far as we can.”
The new station also means water rescue capabilities will be moved closer to Lake Erie and be kept inside the new station, Jyurovat said.
Voter passage of the 3.5-mill fire levy also allows the hiring of three additional full-time firefighter/paramedics.
