BY SHELLEY TERRY
JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and County Engineer Tim Martin have prepared for Thursday for several months, planning to change the way property is transferred in the county.
The county tax map room, where legal descriptions and surveys are checked, has been housed partially in the Auditor’s Office and partially in the Engineer’s Office since the county’s budget crisis of 2010.
Legal descriptions and surveys will now be housed entirely in the Engineer’s Department and handled by engineer’s staff in an effort to streamline procedure and give the best service possible, Thomas said.
Legal descriptions and surveys can receive engineer approval through email or in person and then individuals can transfer all original documents in person or by mail at the auditor and recorder’s office.
This will be a change for the people looking to transfer property in Ashtabula County, as the addition of the engineer’s process must be done separately from visiting the Auditor’s Office.
“This is the proper way to handle land transfers,” Thomas said. “This will help to streamline the procedure.”
In order to make this change possible the auditor and engineer updated the Ashtabula County Conveyance Standards in June. The offices held two hearings for public comment and feedback from professionals who interact with the offices and citizens.
Attendance was sparse, which Thomas and Martin attribute to communication with residents prior to the hearings and the relatively uncontroversial nature of the changes.
The current Conveyance Standards were last ratified and updated in the spring of 2020 following a period since 1997 of no changes to the official standards.
“It’s good to review and update these rules periodically to make sure we’re staying up to date,” Martin said.
Other changes include updates to relax some survey requirements, changing of stamps, and other procedural revisions for transferring of property.
For more information, call 440-576-3785, or email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us, or visit https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ . Those with questions are encouraged to contact the respective offices prior to visiting in person.
