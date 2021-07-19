JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair Board is replacing a dilapidated race horse barn with a new pole barn.
The former building had too many items in need of repair, Fair Board President Brian Edelman said.
Giddings Construction of Painesville is doing the work.
The pole barn will cost about $80,000, and will be paid for out of the $325,000 the board received from the state for capital improvements, Edelman said.
The money was part of a $2.1 billion capital appropriation budget for fiscal years 2021-2022. The Fair Board has two years to use the $325,000.
This year’s fair-goers also will see improvements at the Expo Center, and the Grange and Flora buildings. Fair board members and volunteers spent the past few weeks landscaping and planting flowers at the fairgrounds.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s happy the fair board was successful in securing the money for needed improvements.
“I’m a big proponent of the fair and want to assist in any way possible to enhance this long-standing tradition in our county,” he said.
The Ashtabula County Fair begins Aug. 10 and continues through Aug. 15.
