CONNEAUT — Plans are in the works to build a new plaza at the intersection of Park Avenue and Harbor Street.
Business owner Rueben Schwartz plans to construct a plaza at the intersection, hopefully to open by the first of the year.
“We have a lot of interest,” he said.
Schwartz said the plaza will have five storefronts.
Schwartz said he wants to help grow Conneaut, no matter what.
“I feel Conneaut can be as important as Put-in-Bay or any other small city,” Schwartz said. “Because of the shorelines, the beaches, we have the docks, we have the best fishing around. We have everything here that we need, we just don’t have the businesses. I’m all about wanting to make it happen.”
Local restaurant Charlie’s Deli and Catering announced on Facebook that the owners, Pam and Charles Giganti, would be opening two businesses in the plaza, one serving frozen yogurt and another serving gourmet popcorn.
The pair already run a number of businesses in Conneaut, including Charlie’s Deli, Grazie Banquet Hall and the Crispy Biscuit.
Charles Giganti said he and co-owner Pam Giganti have all kinds of ideas for new businesses. Charles Giganti said all of their business ideas tied in together.
“We’re trying to build something for our kids to want to stay here and not move away,” Giganti said. “If we have time and money to do something, we’re always trying to invest everything back into Conneaut.”
He said he is a friend of Schwartz.
“We’re just very appreciative to be part of what everything he’s doing for the community as a whole,” Giganti said.
Giganti said Schwartz is amazing at construction, and they have worked together on this and other projects.
Schwartz said he expects a lot more announcements of new businesses in the next five years.
“Conneaut will definitely grow, for sure,” he said.
Across the street from the plaza, Schwartz said he is also constructing a drive-through beer store, which he hopes will open later this year.
