ASHTABULA — Anyone who’s driven down Main Avenue lately can see someone is working inside Shea’s Theater.
John Ellis of Pinnacle Properties LLC in Painesville purchased the property at 4632 Main Ave. in July for $265,000. The purchase also included another building at 4421 Main Ave., according to the county auditor’s website.
“Right now, we are cleaning out all the debris,” Ellis said. “When we are finished with the project, it will be a theater and a community space.”
The work will be done in three phases, he said.
Phase 1: Office space on the second floor.
“We hope to attract businesses to the space,” he said.
Phase 2: Renovating the space on the first floor that the Senior Center used before moving to 4148 Main Ave. in September 2014.
Phase 3: Restoring the theater space.
Ellis recently hired Michael Hurwitz, a theater restoration expert, who has been involved in many theater restorations across the country and who knows Shea’s vast history.
In 2012, the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) invited Hurwitz to Ashtabula to talk about restoring Shea’s Theater to its former grandeur. The talk drew a standing-room-only crowd to hear what he had to say.
“It’s a beautiful art deco attraction,” he said at the time.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he’s excited for Ellis and his plans for the building.
“It is nice to see action on the property,” he said. “I hope the community will get behind this project and support all our businesses along Main Avenue. Great things are happening.”
Lynda Annick, past president of the ADDA, said people remember Shea’s from years ago and would like to see it restored.
Shea’s Theater was constructed in 1949; M.A. Shea paid $1 million to build the 1,530-seat theater, according to a Nov. 22, 1979 article in the Star Beacon.
Shea’s holds years of history from the days when downtown Ashtabula was a bustling community full of shops and restaurants. In the 1950s, Ashtabula’s population was rising rapidly with the growth of industry and increased activity to ports in the harbor.
Around this time, Ashtabula had become one of the most important port cities of the Great Lakes, and between 1950-1960 had reached its peak population of 24,559. People flocked from all over to visit Ashtabula to shop downtown and enjoy a day near the lake in the harbor, or at Walnut Beach.
The marquee of Shea’s went on to become the focal point of downtown Ashtabula through 1965, according to Star Beacon news reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.