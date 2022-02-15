NORTH KINGSVILLE — New owners of a plaza on Route 193 in North Kingsville are seeking a new tenant to bring the plaza to 100 percent occupancy.
Will Hulshof, vice president of Brookwood Capital Advisors, said the company acquired the plaza in January. Currently, they are seeking an occupant for the last open store-front at the plaza, Hulshof said. The storefront is a 10,000 square foot space, he said. “Once that space is filled, the center will be 100 percent occupied,” he said.
Brookwood Capital Advisors purchases plazas with vacancies then works to get them to full occupancy, Hulshof said. “We are redevelopers, so we buy centers that have some vacancies, or one vacancy in this case, get it leased up, and get the center to 100 percent,” he said.
The sale of the plaza was finalized on Jan. 25, for $530,000, according to county records. Current tenants in the plaza include a dollar store, a supermarket and a bank branch.
Hulshof said the company is open-minded about what stores they would be willing to have in the plaza. “We have found success in bin store, pallet liquidation, discount store types of businesses, especially for spaces around this size,” he said. Those types of businesses drive traffic to plazas, which is good for all of the tenants, Hulshof said.
The company is doing internal reviews to determine whether or not to improve the plaza in any way, Hulshof said. “It’s kind of tough with all that snow you guys have been getting,” he said. “We’ll look more into that in the spring when that snow is melting and things are warming up a little bit.”
The company has had positive feedback from current tenants at the plaza. Additionally, a social media post from Hulshof has gotten a significant amount of traction, he said. There has been interest from business owners in the area for the space, he said.
Moving quickly is key to the company’s strategy, Hulshof said. “Finding someone to match the energy and enthusiasm we have for a center or space is definitely important to us for bringing in a business,” he said.
