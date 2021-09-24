A new organization is kicking off a donation drive to help foster children placed by Ashtabula County Children Services.
Matthew Wunsch, community support coordinate for ACCS, said the new program was founded in June of 2021 with a mission of reminding children they are treasured and loved.
The program is entitled “Treasured Kids” and is kicking off a donation drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at The Rock Church in Conneaut. The drive is scheduled to continue until Oct. 31.
“The idea came about from a desire to help children in foster care,” said Shannon Rivera, executive director of “Treasured Kids.”
The donations of books, toys, clothing, hygiene products and crafting items will be used to fill boxes for the children to be delivered during the first quarter of 2022. Wunsch said the deliveries are planned to continue once a quarter in the years to come.
“Their goal is to personalize each box for each child,” Wunsch said.
Wunsch said ACCS recently started a six-week class for foster parents and will be having a new class in March.
“We are always absolutely in need of foster parents in our county especially with teens,” he said.
Wunsch said a home evaluation and background checks are part of the foster parent process. He said the most important aspect of being a foster parent is an open mind and an open heart.
