Two area Catholic churches are getting a new name.
Two church buildings, Our Lady of Victory Church in Andover and St. Patrick Church in Kinsman, will now be recognized as Our Lady of Hope Parish, according to a press release Monday from the Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown.
The new name comes four months after the two churches merged into one parish.
Parishioners initiated this request, which came after a long period of partnership between the two parishes, Bonnar said.
The request was then considered and the parish merger decreed by Bonnar after hearing the favorable advice of the diocese’s presbyteral council. At the time, Bonnar commended parishioners for their initiative, noting that the request by the two parishes was “a model for living the mission of the church through collaboration and sharing.”
A consultation process then began to choose a new name for the parish.
Over the weekend, the new name of the parish was formally announced to parishioners at weekend liturgies.
In his letter to parishioners, Bishop Bonnar wrote, “Today, I am pleased to formally recognize you as Our Lady of Hope Parish. I pray that your community will increase in holiness, grace, and service in the spirit of Our Lady of Hope. I encourage your community to dig deeper into this interesting title for our Blessed Mother, rooted in experiences of the Christian people as they sought hope.”
He said the new name is “unique to your parish community, drawing you together as one family.”
The Rev. John Ettinger is the pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish. In July 2022, he succeeded Rev. Michael Mikstay, upon Mikstay’s retirement. Ettinger also pastors St. Joseph Calasanctius Parish in Jefferson.
The merger of the Andover and Kinsman churches follows the May 2010 merger of Ashtabula’s three parishes and mission in Ashtabula when they became Our Lady of Peace Parish, also under the Youngstown Diocese.
