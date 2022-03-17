CONNEAUT — A new board member and a new vice president were appointed at a special Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
Russ Coltman was appointed to the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday, filling the vacancy created by former Board President Chris Bartone’s resignation. Coltman’s term will run until Dec. 31, 2023.
Three candidates expressed interest in the position, Treasurer Jackie Miranda said.
Board President Suzanne Bernardini said Coltman’s experience made him stand out to the board.
“He has served on many different boards in the community, as president and treasurer,” Bernardini said.
Coltman has owned his own business and is knowledgable in finance, Bernardini said.
“It was a good fit, and he’s a gentleman who is willing to, I believe, run for multiple terms,” she said.
That was an important factor, in order to maintain continuity for the board, Bernardini said.
The decision was unanimous, she said.
“We’re looking forward to having someone new serve on the board with fresh eyes and new ideas,” Bernardini said.
Coltman has a child currently attending school in the district, Bernardini said.
The board also approved Bartone’s resignation at the start of Wednesday’s meeting.
Joan Norton was elected and sworn in as the board’s new vice president.
Bernardini said board policy is for the vice president to automatically become president in the case of the previous president resigning. She said when Bartone resigned, she became board president.
Bartone’s resignation was effective March 4. He was initially appointed to the board in December 2017, and was re-elected in 2019.
The school board’s regular meeting, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed to next Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. at Conneaut High School. Coltman will be sworn in at that meeting.
