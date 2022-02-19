ASHTABULA — The Food and Drug Administration approved two oral medications to treat COVID-19. Those medications are now available at Ashtabula County Medical Center with a prescription.
Patients must meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to receive the medication, including having tested positive for COVID-19 and being at high risk for the virus to cause severe illness, including hospitalization or death.
The oral medications are only available with a prescription. They are not for use by individuals who have been or may in the future be exposed to COVID-19 nor are they a substitute for vaccination.
For best results, patients should take the medication within five days of noticing COVID-19 symptoms. The COVID-19 oral medication is taken at home for five days. Studies have shown that the medications reduce the severity of COVID-19 illness by up to 88 percent.
“The new drugs only recently received FDA authorization and should lessen the risk of serious illness, if taken as prescribed by a provider,” said ACMC Pharmacy Director Barry Shick.
The prescription order will be sent to the ACMC pharmacy by the patient’s prescribing provider. Patients who provide a cell phone number will receive a text message when their prescription is ready for pick up.
The prescription will be delivered to the patient’s vehicle in the circular drive by the Emergency Department entrance on Rogers Place.
ACMC Pharmacy is providing the oral COVID medication pick-up service from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Weekday holiday hours for the oral COVID medication pick-up service are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to national supply limitations, the medication may not be available on the same day the prescription is sent to the pharmacy. Patients will receive either the Merck or the Pfizer medication, depending on provider recommendation and medication availability.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski said, “ACMC’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic, which is one of four health systems in Northeast Ohio to provide the oral medication, allows us to be among the first to bring them to Ashtabula County.”
ACMC continues to offer other treatments for COVID-19, including the monoclonal antibodies infusion treatment and other medications to help alleviate symptoms. ACMC providers and ACMC Express Care also offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
To limit your risk for COVID-19, residents are urged to continue to practice safety measures like wearing a mask, especially when indoors; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently; staying home when sick; and getting vaccinated, including the booster dose.
