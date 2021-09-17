New maps for the Ohio House and Senate were approved late on Wednesday night, which will alter Ashtabula County’s representation in Columbus.
Currently, the majority of Ashtabula County is in the 99th District for the Ohio Legislature. The southernmost townships in the county and Andover Township were part of the 64th District.
Under a map approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, the 99th District will include all of Ashtabula County, with the exception of Geneva, Harpersfield, Austinburg and Morgan townships, along with about half of Geauga County. Geneva, Harpersfield, Austinburg and Morgan Townships will be part of the 57th District.
Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur currently represents the 99th District in Columbus.
The county is currently in the 32nd Senate District. Under the new map, the entirety of the county will move to the 18th Senate District, which also includes Lake County and a significant portion of Geauga County. The 32nd district will be made up of Trumbull and Portage counties.
Senator Sandra O’Brien currently represents the 32nd Senate District in Columbus.
O’Brien and Fowler Arthur, both Republicans, were elected to their positions in November of 2020. O’Brien beat incumbent Sen. Sean O’Brien, and Fowler Arthur won the race to replace former Rep. John Patterson, who did not seek re-election.
Patterson, who spoke at an Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting, said it is difficult to draw maps that will please everyone. Competitive districts are necessary, though, because they force candidates to the middle of the political spectrum, he said.
“That’s where compromises are made, and that’s where good government resides,” Patterson said.
The maps become effective after being filed with the Ohio Secretary of State, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
Fowler Arthur and Sandra O’Brien could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.