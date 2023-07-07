Work is ongoing on this year’s revision of the county’s Local Food Guide, which includes information on a variety of farms, farmers markets, and resources from throughout the county.
Julie Wayman, with the Ashtabula County OSU Extension, said a number of new farms have been added to this year’s guide.
“There’s a reorganization of information that’s happening within the guide, and we hope to publish by the end of July,” she said.
This is the sixth edition of the guide.
“We have a small committee of folks that work on it, some Ohio State University Master Gardener volunteers and myself,” Wayman said. “We go through it and we contact every farm that’s currently listed, just to confirm that their information’s current, if there’s any changes to hours or updates on the status, maybe they’ve closed.
“Then we go through and we make those corrections, and we look for new farms, basically. We just keep our eye out throughout the year, we collect their information. Maybe a new vendor shows up at a farmer’s market, so we get their card. And then we go through and we contact all the new farms that we’ve become aware of to make sure they qualify for listing in the guide.”
Farms have to grow food that is available for purchase within Ashtabula County to be listed in the guide, she said.
There is an online form where farmers can submit that information, www.go.osu.edu/localfoodguideupdate, Wayman said.
“They can go in through that portal, answer the questions, submit their information,” she said.
“Then, when we get ready to update the guide, we check that for entries, and if anybody’s changed their information, we can do it that way. But then we do confirm either with a phone call or an email that everything’s current.”
The guide also includes a list of farmer’s markets, the information for which is checked every time the guide is updated.
There are six farmer’s markets throughout the county, Wayman said.
“That’s farmer’s markets, where it’s an established weekly time and date, that’s not farm stands, or on-farm markets, which sometimes people get confused about,” she said.
There are somewhere between 80 and 100 farm stands and on-farm markets in the county, Wayman said.
The current version of the Local Food Guide can be found at ashtabula.osu.edu/program-areas/community-development/local-food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.