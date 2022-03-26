JEFFERSON — A new executive director has taken over at the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
Alex Iarocci started work in the position on Monday, Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said.
Iarocci was one of 10 candidates for the position, she said.
A couple of things made him stand out from the other candidates, Maki-Cliff said. He is working on a Master’s Degree in Urban Planning and Development from Cleveland State University, and has been working in the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office for almost six years, she said.
“He has extensive experience managing county real estate data, and he has an expertise in the database that contains our property conveyances, real estate property, home valuations, tax assessments, things of that sort,” Maki-Cliff said.
Iarocci has worked with the land bank in the past, and worked with previous Executive Director Eddy Eckart, Maki-Cliff said.
Iarocci said he had a good relationship with Eckart.
“Having worked at the county, at the Auditor’s Office, I was already aware of the land bank’s role,” he said.
Right now, Iarocci is trying to get his arms around everything in the role, he said.
“I really just want to continue the work and follow the path that was laid before I took over by the previous two directors,” Iarocci said. “I just hope to keep continuing that and propelling the land bank forward and having good relationships with all of our partners.”
Iarocci will split time between the Auditor’s Office and the Land Bank for the next month, Maki-Cliff said.
Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas said Iarocci has been an asset to his office.
“But I think this is a great opportunity for a cross-office partnership, in that we’ll still have him at the county, and we’ll still be able to rely on his expertise, but now another office gets to utilize a lot of that experience.” Thomas said. “So I’m very excited for him, and I look forward to what he’s going to achieve at the land bank.”
“I’m very excited to have him onboard, and I look forward to working with him,” Maki-Cliff said. “I really think that with the land bank board and Alex, together, we can all really make a difference in Ashtabula County.”
Iarocci said he is thankful for the opportunity.
“I was certainly surprised when they offered it to me, but I’m also excited to have it and I’m ready to get to work,” he said.
