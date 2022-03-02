JEFFERSON — A new judge has been assigned to two cases after all the Ashtabula County Common Pleas judges recused themselves.
Retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove was appointed to serve as judge for two cases in which Joshua Gurto is the defendant.
All county judges recused themselves from the case in January. In November, an affidavit was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole seeking to disqualify Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judge Marianne Sezon from the case, according to court records.
Gurto has been charged in two separate cases. In one, filed in 2017, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. In that case, Gurto was accused of raping and murdering a child in 2017. In an unrelated case, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Sezon recused herself from the case on Jan. 19, and the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the affidavit seeking to disqualify her as moot, according to court news.
A hearing took place in October to determine whether or not a plea deal to resolve both cases should be accepted. The hearing was not open to the public, and the proposed plea deal was eventually rejected, according to court records.
No new trial dates have been set in either case.
