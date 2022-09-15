CONNEAUT — A new rest stop and welcome center is expected to be completed this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for ODOT, said work was initially scheduled to be completed this summer, but was delayed due to supply-chain issues.
“We’re currently working through [those issues], but we hope to have this rest area opened up this fall for motorists to be able to visit,” Marsch said.
The rest area, located north of Interstate 90 between the Pennsylvania state line and Route 7, was closed in 2021, and the old rest area was demolished.
“They still have various things left to do in the rest area,” Marsch said.
The new building is 5,412 square feet, with a 1,474 square porch, and is double the size of the previous rest stop, according to Marsch.
“Motorists coming in and out of the state are going to be able to visit this new area, and really get to take in all Ohio has to offer,” Marsch said.
“There’s going to be new tourist attractions there that people can visit and see. So it will be exciting once it does open.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.