JEFFERSON — If you enjoy Google Maps, you’ll love the Ashtabula County auditor’s GIS system.
It is like Google Maps on steroids and it has just received a facelift.
“Our website is likely the most visited in Ashtabula County government and that is because of the huge amount of information and data we have available, especially with GIS,” Auditor David Thomas said.
Auditor’s Office staff member Caroline Petersen had been working on new tools and data which was just released on the auditor site.
GIS, or Geographic Information System, is a tool used to display data in a map like way. GIS is used by many individuals in Ashtabula County daily from deputies to 911 dispatchers, realtors and landscapers, and even everyday residents.
Ashtabula County GIS has a fly over base layer similar to Google maps to display what was present on the ground in 2020. On top of that layer, there are over 100 other data points and information which can also be displayed on the map.
“Right now for example we have roads, wetlands, oil wells, taxing districts, soil types, elevation changes, hydrants and so many more possibilities of things to view and look at,” Thomas said.
The one new feature before Petersen created the new GIS Data Hub, was the addition of sales price data. Interested residents can for the first time, visually look at sales which have occurred in recent time as well as the values placed on properties by the Auditor’s Office.
The new GIS Data Hub expanded the tools and offerings available to the public. With Petersen’s new additions, users can extract parcel mailing addresses to print mail labels, view historical aerial imagery of Ashtabula County back to 1938, use a mobile friendly map viewer, and search recent surveys that have been archived by the Ashtabula County engineer.
The GIS hub can be found on the auditor’s website homepage along with the traditional GIS viewer.
“Our goal is to always be customer service oriented,” Thomas said. “These new tools come from requests by our frequent users and we are excited to provide them for folks.”
Petersen said she receives many questions about the auditor’s GIS system and enjoys helping residents.
The Auditor’s Office holds yearly information sessions on their GIS system for the public, however staff are eager to assist with professionals or residents who want to learn more and have an interest in using the GIS site.
“GIS is more than just a map,” Petersen said. “Our system and this new GIS Data Hub are places where decisions can be made from our Data and real help can be given to whoever needs it.”
Thomas cautions residents who are viewing the system for the first time. Due to the curvature of the Earth and many older survey lines, the GIS system is not property line survey accurate and could be up to 10 feet off for the most recent of surveys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.