ASHTABULA — Area residents soon will have a new gas station and convenient store to patronize in Ashtabula.
Motorists may have noticed earth moving equipment preparing the ground last week at 1011 West Prospect Road — just west of Bob Skufka and Son Auto Body.
“This was a former gas station and the property had seen better days,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “The former gas station building along with a house have been demolished to make way for this development.”
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said the land owner also owns the Clark station on Route 20, across from Bob Evan’s restaurant in Ashtabula Township.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the owner’s request in October 2021, but it took time to start work because the gas tanks were on backorder, Roskovics said.
“The planning commission did suggest a taller fence on the back west side to shield a house off the street,” he said.
When renovations are complete, the owner wants to offer area residents a gas station and convenience store.
Work is expected to be completed by early summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.