SAYBROOK — The township’s new fire station is open, and an open house is planned for this weekend.
Saybrook Township Trustee Norman Jepson said work on the station started about a year ago.
Firefighters moved into the station last Wednesday, he said.
“It’s a big load off the trustees’ backs, now,” he said. The township ran into some supply problems, but those issues were not the fault of the contractor, Jepson said.
Saybrook Fire Chief John Jyurovat said there are a few small things being taken care of, and the station is still missing its permanent backup generator, which is scheduled to be delivered in September.
“The city of Geneva, and specifically, the Geneva Fire Department has been very gracious, to let us use their portable generator, so that I can get a temporary certificate of occupancy from the building department, so that we could actually open the station,” he said.
An open house will take place on July 8, from noon to 5 p.m., Jyurovat said.
“There’s a lot of people that want to see it, and the taxpayers have supported us in a great way,” he said.
The new station also has the department’s water rescue equipment, Jyurovat said.
“I’m excited that it’s open,” he said. “It was very challenging for the over 11 months that it took to build it, and building it within the times that we’re living today.”
Supply shortages made the project take longer than expected, Jyurovat said.
Delays in the delivery of electrical switches and disconnects caused the most significant impact on the project, he said.
The former Station 2, located on Carpenter Road, is being sold to Ashtabula County for its appraised value of $60,000, Jepson said. The county plans to use it for equipment for the Department of Environmental Services, he said.
Jepson said he is thankful for the citizens of Saybrook Township for funding the project, and to the committee for organizing it.
