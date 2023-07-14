KINGSVILLE — Voters in Kingsville, Sheffield and Monroe townships could be asked to approve a new levy this fall, as the three townships move toward formalizing a new fire district.
Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff said he believes all three townships approved their version of a resolution to create a fire district.
Now, a new board, made up of representatives from all three townships will have to host an organizational meeting, Cliff said.
“They’ll petition to the Auditor’s Office to create the taxing district,” he said. “From there, the board will be able to request, based of that new taxing district, what revenues would be generated per mill. We don’t know exactly what the millage will be yet, but once we establish the taxing district, we can request it.”
The board will then determine how big a levy will have to be placed on the ballot to support the proposed district, he said.
Cliff said Kingsville voters should be aware that both a Kingsville Township fire department and fire district levy will be on the ballot this November.
“As long as the district levy passes, they’ll discontinue the Kingsville fire levies,” he said. “They still need to vote for both, on the odd chance the fire district levy doesn’t pass.”
He said the levy for the Kingsville Township is just a renewal.
The three townships have been operating somewhat as thought the district already exists for some time, and it has been going well, Cliff said.
“It been really nice that the three townships have been able to collaborate and understand that the model of the volunteer departments, or even individually, part time staffing, it’s coming to an end,” Cliff said. “We’re all pulling from the same labor pool. So the fact that the three townships have recognized it, are embracing it, and taking into consideration that we want to provide the fastest, most appropriate service to the residents, it’s really been great.”
Any resident of Kingsville, Sheffield of Monroe interested in serving on the board should reach out to their township trustees and submit letters of interest, Cliff said.
The board will be made up of one trustee and one resident of each township, then that group will appoint a resident of one of the townships as the seventh member of the board.
“If anybody’s interested in serving on the board, we need some participation,” Cliff said.
