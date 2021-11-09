New date set for Gurto rape trial

JEFFERSON — A trial date has been set for a rape case dating back to 2004, after the trial was delayed in October due to COVID-19 concerns and the availability of one of the defense attorneys.
Joshua Gurto is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 3 after being indicted in 2020 on two count of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records.
A trial was previously scheduled for the end of October, but was delayed after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ashtabula County Jail and his defense attorney representing a client in a federal trial.
A back-up trial date is scheduled for Dec. 10, and a trial prep conference is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Gurto is also awaiting trial in a 2017 case in which he is accused of raping and murdering Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Sutley, a 13-month-old child, in Conneaut.
In that case, Gurto has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In early October, the prosecution and the defense proposed a plea agreement for both cases. The prosecution requested a closed hearing to discuss issues that could not be discussed in an open hearing, but the request was denied.
Judge Marianne Sezon conducted a closed hearing on whether or not she should accept the proposed agreement. Sezon rejected the proposed deal. A judgement entry containing Sezon’s detailed reasoning for her decision was filed under steal and will be released after the two cases have been resolved.
Gurto is being held on $1 million at the Ashtabula County Jail, according to jail records.
Sereniti’s mother, Kelsie Blankenship, was charged in the child’s death in 2018, and pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison, according to court records. She was given credit for time served, and is scheduled to be released on Oct. 15, 2024, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
