CONNEAUT — Law Director John Lewis took over his role at the start of the year, and has been enjoying it thus far, he said.
“It’s really been great working for the city of Conneaut,” Lewis said. “It’s a great place to work, and I’m really enjoying it so far.”
Lewis, who previously worked for the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for about five years, said he has big shoes to fill. Lewis took over for former Law Director Kyle Smith, who left the office at the end of 2021.
“He had a lot of years with Conneaut, and he’s deeply involved in everything here,” Lewis said.
Smith served as Conneaut law director from 1984 to 1995 and from 2015 to 2021.
Lewis said there is a learning curve to the municipal law aspect of his new job.
“I’ve never worked in that area before,” he said. “So it’s been a learning experience, and obviously I’m still learning. I just took over a month and a half ago.”
Municipal law is an entity unto itself, Lewis said.
“It’s different than any other area of law I’ve been involved in,” he said.
Lewis is still very familiar with the criminal law side of the job.
“I was a felony prosecutor over [at the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office] for about five years, and I was a magistrate with the Common Pleas Court for about six years before that,” Lewis said. “That side of things I’m still quite familiar with.”
Current Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Iarocci was Lewis’ boss when Iarocci was Ashtabula County prosecutor, Lewis said.
“It’s great to be working with him again here in Conneaut,” Lewis said. Iarocci is a good judge who tries to be fair, Lewis said.
Lewis said a focus for the law office is code enforcement cases. Trying to clean up derelict buildings in the city, as well as keeping a handle on criminal prosecutions. Lewis said trying to get people suffering from drug abuse or homelessness issues into a situation where they can get help is another focus.
Lewis said his experience is helpful.
“The municipal law stuff is new to me, but as far as prosecutions and other aspects of civil law, I have a good handle on that,” Lewis said. “The prosecutions especially, that’s like second nature to me.”
