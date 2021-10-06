BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
CONNEAUT — Nicholas Perkoski was appointed to fill the remainder of former Conneaut Councilperson-at-large Angel McVoy, who submitted a resignation letter to council in late September.
Perkoski previously served as an at-large council member of Conneaut Council, but did not seek re-election in 2019. He is currently running un-opposed for one of Conneaut Council’s two at-large seats.
Council President Jon Arcaro said Perkoski expressed his interest in the position. Perkoski’s appointment was done in accordance with section 210 of the city’s charter, Arcaro said.
In her resignation letter, McVoy said she is unable to fulfill her obligations as a council member. She thanked the residents of Conneaut for their support and guidance while she was on council.
McVoy was not seeking re-election.
In other bustiness:
• City Manager Jim Hockaday shared information on a report regarding pollution remediation at the former Astatic facility, located at 341 Harbor Street.
Hockaday said an environmental assessment study was done previously on the property, but regulations were changed soon after the study was completed, necessitating another study.
“There are a variety of pollutants identified on that property, related to the former industrial activities on that property,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday worked with the Ashtabula County Port Authority, Growth Partnership, and the county Land Bank, he said. Those groups funded the new environmental assessment, he said.
“This is not as bad as I thought it might be,” Hockaday said
The cost estimate for remediating the issues on the site was just over $1.2 million, Hockaday said.
“I didn’t think that was terrible,” Hockaday said. “I’ve seen worse. I expected, potentially, that cost number to go up significantly.”
The report gives the city a clear picture of what needs to be done to the property, Hockaday said. There is some funding available for projects similar to this through the American Rescue Plan Act, Hockaday said.
• The city’s new trash districts will go into effect on Oct. 25. Council recently passed an ordinance requiring trash to be picked up on specific days of the week depending on locations in the city.
People living north of Route 20 in Conneaut will have their garbage picked up on Mondays, per the new ordinance. People living south of Route 20 and west of Route 7 will have garbage pickup on Tuesdays, and people who live south of Route 20 and east of Route 7 will have garbage pickup on Wednesday, according to information from the county.
Postcards are being sent to residents to inform them of the potential change in pickup dates, Hockaday said. Residents will also receive a flier in their utility bills from the city, he said.
“If [residents] have questions, they can contact their hauler,” Hockaday said. “If they’re not getting a response from their hauler, they can contact the city manager’s office.”
