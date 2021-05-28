SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — “Less processed, fresh-made” is the mantra for Ashtabula Area City Schools’ 2021-2022 school lunch menu.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts will be recommending Metz K-12 Culinary Management for the school district’s food service at the next Board of Education meeting, slated for 6 p.m. June 16. The new menus will include Hawaiian pork sandwiches, a meatball bar, Stromboli, walking tacos, sausage and peppers, pizza, hoagies, banana splits, an assortment of salads and more.
Metz officials gave a 50-minute presentation to the school board at a work session Tuesday.
Right now, the district has 66 percent lunch participation and hopes to boost that to 93 percent with Metz, said Pam Peck, the school district’s director of nutrition service.
All students eat free in Ashtabula Area City Schools, and that will continue with Metz.
“Less kids eat every year,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “We lose money in food service.”
The proposed contract with Metz is a fixed sum — $350,000 guaranteed annually to the district for five years.
“They write us a check and if they start losing money, they will eat the cost,” Potts said.
Having the K-12 accounts managed by Metz moves the district from processed USDA foods to more basic commodity food and more made-from-scratch cooking. The results are new recipes developed by the company’s K-12 committee, officials said.
“Food safety is our No. 1 priority,” said Dave Pisarchik, Metz administrator at Johnstown, Pa. schools. “We’ve grown very rapidly and our employee retention is fabulous.”
Metz was established in 1994 by John C. Metz as a custom dining management service company with a “guests first” philosophy serving a variety of markets, including healthcare, corporate, college and public school dining.
Metz Culinary Management ranks No. 15 on Food Management Magazine’s list of the Top 50 Management Companies in the United States.
They plan to be on-site the first few weeks of school to train the food service staff. Metz officials said they will read the union contracts beforehand, to make sure there are no violations.
“We do marketing promotions, such as ballpark days and holidays,” Pisarchik said. “We want to create a wow factor or fun factor. We think that’s critical.”
“By the end of July, the cafeterias will have signs and displays set up,” he said.
Metz will also provide brown bag lunches for athletes and field trips, Pisarchik said.
If the contract is approved, Metz employees will set up a website with menus linked to the school district’s website.
