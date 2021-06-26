New clothing store to open July 3 on Main Avenue

ASHTABULA — There’s a new fashion boutique with something for everyone open on Main Avenue.
Tasha’s Closet, 4233 Main Ave., carries onesies, shorts, sundresses, lingerie, handbags, book bags, sunglasses, face shields, accessories and more.
The owner, Ashtabula native Latasha Sheffey, started successfully selling clothes online in September 2020.
“My business has been doing really good, so I made a choice to open a store,” she said. “I have worked in clothing stores in the past and always wanted to start my own business.”
Sheffey said people like her taste in clothing and it has brought her a lot of business.
Items range in price from $3 to $70.
“I am a goal-driven, ambitious person that goes after what I want,” she said. “I wasn’t always like this — the road I traveled down was rough, but I never gave up on myself.”
Sheffey also likes to help others overcome obstacles.
“I still feel there is more for me to accomplish, but I never dreamed in a million years I would be this far,” she said. “I also plan to open a Tasha’s Closet in Cleveland within the next few months.”
Sheffey will host a grand opening from noon to 4 p.m. July 3. Store hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday by appointment only.
“I would like to thank everyone for their support and for everyone who helped get the store running,” she said. “My biggest supporters are my daughters, Malia and Ciara, and my fiancee, Harold Ward. I don’t know where I would be without them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.