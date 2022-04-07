ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — “Workin’ at the Car Wash!” was a popular song in the 1970s, and may be again this spring for people looking for a job.
A new car wash, ModWash, will open later this spring on about an acre of land across from Walmart on the southwest corner of North Ridge East (Route 20) and Orchard Road, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said.
Under the terms of the county/city/township sewer district agreement, a joint economic development district was created to accommodate new development.
Ashtabula City Council last summer approved the sixth amendment to the JEDD contract between the city and Ashtabula Township.
The county owns the sewer lines in the township and the city owns the wastewater treatment plant. Under the sewer district agreement, employee wages and the profits from businesses in the JEDD would be subject to the city’s 1.8 percent income tax. The revenue is shared between the city and township after deductions are made for JEDD administration and capital improvements to the treatment plant.
There are currently two automatic car washes in Ashtabula Township — Hydroblast Car Wash, 3607 State Road, and Outback Car Wash, 2116 E. Prospect Road.
