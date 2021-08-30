ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — “Workin’ at the Car Wash, Yeah!” was a popular song in the 70s, and may be again, come spring for people looking for a job.
A developer wants to build a new car wash on two parcels across from Walmart on Route 20, where several sheds are now located, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said.
Under the terms of the county/city/township sewer district agreement, a joint economic development district would have to be created to accommodate the new development.
Ashtabula City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building to allow for public comments and recommendations regarding the sixth amendment to the JEDD contract between the city and Ashtabula Township.
The county owns the sewer lines in the township and the city owns the wastewater treatment plant. Under the sewer district agreement, employee wages and the profits from businesses in the JEDD would be subject to the city’s 1.8 percent income tax. The revenue would be shared between the city and township after deductions are made for JEDD administration and capital improvements to the treatment plant.
There are currently two automatic car washes in Ashtabula Township — Hydroblast Car Wash, 3607 State Road, and Outback Car Wash, 2116 E. Prospect Road.
