New Board of Education member hopes to help Conneaut schools

CONNEAUT — Russ Coltman, sworn in at March’s Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education meeting, is looking to put his knowledge to use for students.
In March, Coltman was one of three candidates interviewed to replace former Board President Chris Bartone, who had resigned for personal reasons.
Coltman was the unanimous choice of the remaining four board members, new Board President Suzanne Bernardini said after he was selected.
“We’re looking forward to having someone new serve on the board with fresh eyes and new ideas,” she said.
Coltman said he has been involved in the community in a number of ways for many years.
“Giving back to the community is big, it’s important to us, to myself and to my wife,” Coltman said.
Coltman and his wife both have bachelors and masters degrees.
“We think education is important,” he said. “But I’m also under no illusion that education comes in many forms. It’s not just high school, it’s not college, it’s not trade school.”
Coltman has been working as a small business data management consultant for more than 20 years.
“I’ve always been a numbers person, and had a very strong finance background,” he said. “Education has always been important to me.”
Having outside opinions is incredibly important, Coltman said.
“The best ideas usually come from outside an industry,” he said. “I’ve also been around the block enough to know that just because the new kid on the block throws out an idea, doesn’t mean it’s going to work either.
“What I mean is, when I go work with a small business, and we start looking at their finances, what I find is, people know the answer, they just can’t see the forest for the trees,” Coltman said.
Coltman isn’t seeking to change any specific thing.
“I’m not going into this with any agenda,” he said. “I’m just looking to help out. I know we need good people that can make good decisions based on a lot of different data. My world revolves around data.”
Coltman said his goal is to make no mistakes.
He said he has a great deal of respect for Conneaut Superintendent Lori Riley and Treasurer Jackie Miranda.
“I’ve learned to trust experience,” he said.
