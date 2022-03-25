New board member sworn in, new bleachers approved at school board meeting

CONNEAUT — Russ Coltman was sworn in as the newest member of the Conneaut Board of Education at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The rest of the board voted unanimously to appoint Coltman to the board after former Board President Chris Bartone resigned for personal reasons earlier this month.
Coltman was one of three candidates who expressed interest in the position, district Treasurer Jackie Miranda said last week.
Coltman thanked the board for appointing him.
“I look forward to working with you folks in the future,” he said.
Board President Suzanne Bernardini asked Coltman to take over providing a legislative report to the board. Bartone previously provided legislative reports to the board.
In other business:
• The board approved a proposal for new bleachers at Conneaut High School.
Miranda said the district received two quotes to replace the bleachers, seats and risers. The project will cost $90,400.
The current bleachers are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Superintendent Lori Riley said. It takes at least two people to pull the bleachers into the open position, she said.
The bleachers are old, and this has been on the table for five years, Riley said.
The new bleachers will be similar to those at Conneaut Middle School, Riley said.
The district is also looking at partnering with the city for paving work at Conneaut High School.
• The calendar for the 2022-23 school year was approved by the board at Wednesday’s meeting. A remote day and open house willtake place on Sept. 1, and the first in-person day for students will be Sept. 6. Students’ last day for the year will be June 13.
Bernardini said graduation will take place on June 4, at New Leaf Event Center.
Riley said there was some interest in starting the school year after Labor Day, and with the district being independent of a sports league this year, it was a good time to try it.
The one issue with the later start is that there will be sports and band events taking place before students are in school, Riley said.
District employees were split on the idea in an informal poll, Riley said.
The calendar includes two full weeks off for Christmas, along with the day before Thanksgiving through the Monday after Thanksgiving off, Riley said.
“We thought this would be the year to try it, before we get into the CVC and we have more schedules,” Riley said. “We might as well try it and see how well received it is or isn’t with the community. We know that the weather here, we definitely have better Augusts than we have Junes.”
