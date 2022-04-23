MONROE TOWNSHIP — The grand opening of a new campgrounds, ATV park and music venue is planned for next month.
Melissa Light, co-owner of Black Rock Adventure Park and Campground, said the park has 90 camp sites with water and electrical, as well as unlimited primitive sites.
“We’re going to offer an off-road park for people to bring their ATVs and side-by-sides to come ride, with some trail riding and some obstacle courses as well, and then also have a couple concerts this summer,” Light said. “We’re having our big opening event Memorial Day Weekend, that we’re about to announce.”
The property, located on Weaver Road in Monroe Township, was purchased on Feb. 11 and work has been ongoing ever since, Light said.
“Right now we’re doing a complete renovation on what used to be an old clubhouse, because this used to be an old golf course,” she said. The building is being renovated into an office, camp store, shower house and rec room.
Excavation work has been done on a swimming pond, Light said.
“We plan on the future to put in an in-ground swimming pool, but this year we’re doing the swimming pond that’s going to have some slides into it for the kids and a zip-line and things like that,” Light said.
A dog park is also planned, along with playground equipment.
“In the future, we plan on turning it into a really nice RV resort with all the amenities,” Light said.
She said Kyle Krieg, one of the other co-owners of the park, has been working with the former property owner for a number of years to get a deal done.
“It’s been in his mind for several years now, and it’s just finally coming to fruition,” Light said.
People will be able to purchase day passes for the ATV and side-by-side riding parts of the park, Light said.
Light said, in the future, the owners would like to have an on-site restaurant, and provide amenities so visitors would not have to leave the facility.
“We have 223 acres here, so we have plenty of room for growth,” Light said.
People who want to know more about the facility can visit www.blackrockadventurepark.com, Light said.
