New AACS teacher gets her dream job 

ASHTABULA — When Zoe Hodgkinson graduated from Kent State University, the Lakeside High School alumnus had her destination in mind — Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Hodgkinson is one of many educators who attended AACS and now returns to the district to begin their teaching career.
“Zoe is giving back to her positive experiences she had with AACS as a kindergarten teacher at Michigan Primary and the new head cheerleading coach,” said Maureen Surbella, the district’s communications coordinator. “She wants to continue to heighten the spirit, enthusiasm and positivity throughout the Ashtabula Lakeside community.”
All summer, Hodgkinson looked forward to meeting her new students and took the time to recognize exactly what brought her to this moment.
“After graduating from high school, I thought I’d never return back to Ashtabula, but after being away from home, I realized there really is no place like home,” she said. “The people in Ashtabula really hold a special place in my heart. I want to be a teacher, coach and a person that really makes a difference in this community.”
It’s an exciting time for Hodgkinson, not just because it’s her first year as a teacher, but also because of the journey that brought her here. She was born and raised in Ashtabula and attended AACS throughout her school years, starting in elementary school at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. She graduated from Lakeside in 2016.
Her grandfather, August “Augie” Pugliese has been a lifelong advocate for the city, her mother, Ann Hodgkinson, is a Harbor High graduate and employed by AACS as a paraprofessional, and her father, Jeff Hodgkinson, is a graduate of Ashtabula High School.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said he’s thrilled to have Hodgkinson on staff.
“I think it’s a great thing to have Lakeside graduates return as teachers; they can relate to the kids,” he said. “They have been in those same seats, lived in the same neighborhoods participated in some of the same sports or activities. It’s heartwarming when someone is motivated to come home and give back to the community that supported them growing up ... Zoe’s story is our story.”
