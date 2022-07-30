A new national suicide prevention hotline is accessible by calling or texting 9-8-8.
By federal mandate, every state must launch its own 988 hotline, which won’t immediate replace the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but once fully implemented nationwide, will be available to everyone to respond to those in mental health crisis.
The new 988 line, in addition to being easier to remember than the 10-digit number, will be able to track the location of 988 callers.
In Ohio, callers will be linked to one of 19 statewide call centers. If a call isn’t answered at the closest call center, a back-up center in a different county will receive the call. If again the call is unanswered, Talbert House in Cincinnati will serve as a statewide backup call center, after which the call will be routed to a nationwide backup call center, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
“We’re confident in the system we’re building in Ohio,” said Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “The transition to 988 will not be overnight.”
Although people experiencing medical emergencies or life-threatening situations should still call 911, the new 988 line is expected to decrease unnecessary police and emergency room intervention of mental health crises. Some 988 calls may be able to be resolved over the phone. When help is sent to callers, responders will be trained in mental health and appropriate clinical response.
Ohioans made 79,358 calls last year to the existing national lifeline, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) estimates Ohioans will call the new 988 line 179,015 times in the first year of implementation. Capacity to receive these calls, both in call centers and in crisis care centers, is an ongoing concern.
The Arc of the United States released a statement last week urging for national training curriculum for 988 staff to be better prepared to respond to callers with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), who are more likely to have co-occurring mental health conditions, more likely to report suicidal ideation than those without disabilities, and who are often misunderstood by police.
Ohio received $3.3 million from the federal government to prepare for the new hotline.
Even after last week’s soft launch of the 988 line, those in distress or crisis can continue to reach the current lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255.
