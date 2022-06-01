GARRETTSVILLE — Nelson Ledges Quarry Park advertises it's the only place in Ohio for hiking, biking, camping, swimming, cliff diving, snorkeling, scuba diving, sunbathing, fishing, food vendors, basketball, sand volleyball, music festivals and crafts.
And, all that is true!
The Ice Age and the shifting of Earth's tectonic plates are to thank for the scenic Nelson Ledges. The rock formations have become its well-known trademarks.
The quartz and sandstone cliffs resulted from erosion that wore away the softer rock layers to form the Ledges. They also lie near one of the highest points in the state, which creates the watershed divide between the Ohio River and Lake Erie.
Boasting 300 acres of fun for all ages in Portage County, the park offers more than 800 campsites, along with RV sites with electric hookup. Camping passes range from $20 a night weekdays to $25 on weekends.
If you're seeking a place to cool off this summer, this quarry lake should be at the top of your list of swimming holes. There's a lifeguard on duty until 7 p.m. and a roped off area for children. For the daring, there's a jump cliff, as well.
But take note: You will need a swimming pass to take a dip in this lake. Cost ranges from $5 to $12 per person, depending on the day of the week.
The lake is set against a stunning landscape and deep enough in some spots for snorkeling and scuba diving.
A sandstone quarry mine years ago, the owners had a vision for the park and built a stage for concerts and music festivals.
This year's lineup includes:
May 20 — Tropidelic's Sunny Days.
June 3 — Spring Badfish.
June 17 — Spring Classic Fest.
Nelson Ledges can be found at 11853 Route 282, Garrettsville, Ohio. For more information or tickets, phone (440) 548-2716, or go to nlqp.com.
