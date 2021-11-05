GENEVA — A meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening between the Geneva Area Teachers Association and the Geneva Area City Schools after the second day of the strike.
The GATA issued a 10-day strike notice to the district in October, and on Wednesday morning, district teachers went on strike.
Negotiations had been ongoing between the two entities for months, and the only remaining issue is synchronous learning, teachers being required to teach in-person and online students at the same time.
On Wednesday, GATA spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said the union wanted an agreement in writing to have teachers dedicated to teaching online students, and teachers dedicated to teaching in-person students.
In a document provided by Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn, the district claims that language was offered to the union that would prevent teachers being forced to educate students in-person and online at the same time.
A compromise was reached over a previous dispute regarding whether or not newly hired teachers’ spouses would be eligible for health insurance if they were able to receive health insurance through their employer, Ramsey said on Wednesday.
Ramsey said on Thursday that a meeting was scheduled between the district and the union at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting was to discuss a counter-proposal submitted by the union to the superintendent.
“I am encouraged by the fact that we do have a session at 5 o’clock, and hopeful that there is an agreement reached,” Ramsey said.
Geneva High School students were sent home early on Wednesday, and learned remotely on Thursday, according to the district.
“Due to some issues that arose today at the high school, we felt it was in the best interest to send students home early and allow them to work remotely,” Hrina-Treharn said via email on Wednesday. “We continue to hope for a peaceful resolution in order to get our students and teachers back in the classroom.”
