ASHTABULA — The Ohio Department of Development and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency are helping income-eligible Ohioans stay cool this summer.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program is going on now through Sept. 30, 2022.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with ACCAA. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 440-381-8230 or online at app.capappointments.com.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
• Copies of their most recent energy bills.
• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.
• Proof of disability (if applicable).
• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).
Last year more than 600 families in Ashtabula County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will help people achieve self sufficiency and rise above issues of poverty.
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.
Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $48,562.50. Eligible households can receive up to $500 towards their electric bill, an air conditioning unit, and/or fans.
For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency at 440-997-5957 Option #2 or just dial 2-1-1. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.
