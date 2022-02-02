Need for blood donors dire

A variety of circumstances have placed the nation in the midst of a dire need of blood donors.
“This is the first time the American Red Cross has declared a national blood emergency,” said Jim McIntyre, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region. He said there had been a 10 percent decline in donors since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 has created a variety of problems for the American Red Cross as the organization attempts to keep pace with the needs of the medical community and patients. McIntyre said one of the biggest problems has been the lack of on-site high school and college blood drives because of the pandemic restrictions.
Bad weather throughout the country has created more problems, McIntyre said. He said the bad weather has circulated around the country canceling 300 blood drives.
One of the major problems is the lack of blood has placed doctors in difficult situations as they have to make decisions as to what patient should receive blood first, McIntyre said.
Melissa Papini, American Red Cross Blood Services account representative, said there are 10 blood drives scheduled for the month of February. She said potential donors can schedule appointments at redcrossblood.org.
“We’ve had plenty of staffing shortages like everyone else... [but] it seems like we are turning the corner,” she said.
The American Red Cross announced the emergency in mid-January and urged people to donate as quickly as possible to help alleviate the problem. The announcement said every-day emergencies, like crashes, continue to occur and people are still battling diseases and need transfusions.
