RAVENNA — Colin Pho was riding his electric scooter on Summit Street on Aug. 22, when he was fatally struck.
The driver of the vehicle that hit him never stopped.
It’s been almost four months since the hit-and-run accident killed Pho, a 22-year-old Kent State University student from Ashtabula.
The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle’s driver-side mirror was found at the crash site. That piece of evidence helped OHP troopers to identify the vehicle — a 2008 Dodge Charger — and a person of interest, OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said.
Troopers are not releasing the name of the owner of the vehicle.
“No arrest has been made,” OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said Tuesday. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
Hit-and-run accidents are a serious offense in Ohio. If a person leaves the scene of an accident without stopping, it will result in hefty fines and possible imprisonment. Depending on the severity of injuries, penalties can range from no jail time to eight years, fines up to $15,000 and all result in a six-month minimum license suspension, according to enjuris.com.
According to the accident report, Pho was riding his scooter eastbound in the right lane of Summit Street at the intersection of Route 261.
The 2008 Dodge Charger was in the left lane. Pho merged from the right lane to the left lane and was hit from behind by the vehicle.
Pho was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center before being flown by medical helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
A junior at Kent State University, Pho studied computer science. He worked at Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula while studying for his associate’s degree at KSU Ashtabula. He graduated KSU Ashtabula last May and, in August, moved to Kent to pursue his bachelor’s degree.
