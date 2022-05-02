SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — America’s Navy is coming to Ashtabula, one of 13 cities spanning six states to host a performance by the U.S. Navy Concert Band during its 2022 tour.
The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeside High School. The 1 1/2-hour performance is free and open to the public.
David Roth, Ashtabula Area City Schools’ director of instrumental music 7-12, said he feels honored for the community and school to hold this concert.
“So many of us are associated with and/or have family members in the Armed Forces — my grandfather was at Pearl Harbor and my father were both in the Navy,” he said. “This is the least we can do to honor them.”
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad, as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”
Based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands around the world.
Ensembles from the Navy Band tour nationally 12-15 weeks each year. Sailors in the Navy Band are full-time professional musicians and almost all band members earned undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees, Collins said.
“Experiencing this outstanding ensemble will be a treat for all,” Roth said. “It looks to be a great performance.”
