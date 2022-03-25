JEFFERSON — More tails are wagging today, thanks to the Nassief Auto family's donation of a 2018 Grand Caravan to Silver Fur K-9 Rescue and Retirement of Austinburg.
Nassief Office Manager Tammy Koestner and Marybeth Nassief presented the van to the non-profit animal rescue Wednesday afternoon.
"We were honored to hand the keys to the van to Chris and Katie [Hollins] on behalf of both Nassief family locations," Nassief said. "The Nassief family would like to thank their loyal customers over the past 67 years, as well as their vendors, who help make this all possible."
Silver Fur K9 Rescue and Retirement specializes in caring for senior dogs.
The rescues live together in a 6,000-square foot facility, which is set up like a giant home, with couches, beds and big-screen TVs.
"This set up helps them acclimate faster to a new forever home if they get adopted," said Katie Hollins, of Silver Fur K-9 Rescue and Retirement. "We have several acres of fenced-in play yards where they can play and enjoy life in a safe environment."
Senior dogs are the least adopted dogs from shelters and face high euthanasia rates, Chris Hollins said.
"Our rescues that do not find new homes will live out their lives on our farm, knowing love, friendship and comfort," he said.
The Hollins said they really appreciated the Nassief Auto family's van donation, as it will help them transport senior dogs to the veterinarian for necessary treatments, as well as run errands.
“We are in awe of Katie and Chris’s commitment to our local senior orphan dogs, most who have just lost their owner in their senior years," Nassief said. "They now have a second home where they know they will be loved and cared for. There is even a good chance they will find a new owner who will adopt them, and take them to their home to live out their golden years."
To contribute to Silver Fur K9 Rescue and Retirement, their mailing address is 2600 Forman Road, Austinburg, Ohio 44010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.